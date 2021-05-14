"Purple Heart Lane" scenario by Krzysztof Wojdyło:

Carentan, 10-13th June 1944



Author: Adam Niechwiej

Year of publication: 2021



The game "Carentan, 10 - 13th June 1944" shows fierce fighting in Normandy between Germans and Americans. In starting phase of the battle enemy armies used elite airborne formations and later less experienced mechanized forces. In effect training and determination factors were balanced. Americans achieved success because of material advantage and better coordination of combined arms actions.

Could the battle outcome have been different? On tactical level German fallschirmjägers had edge, because they were masters in using urban terrain. But lack of ammo and high casualties forced them to leave Carentan. On the other hand Americans used consistently artillery support and they gained ground step by step. These battlefield elements are shown in "Great Battles of Small Units" system. Big random factor causes unexpected change of action course and players must quickly react and change their plans according to actual situation.

Two scenarios are included. "Purple Heart Lane" depicts struggle for Carentan between enemy paratroopers. Players can use optional rule and see what would be the end of the battle, if troops from 17th SS Panzergrenadier Division appeared earlier on the battlefield.

The scenario "Battle of Bloody Gulch" shows American defence of Carentan against German counterattack. In this fighting American armored units are present as well.



Contents of the box:

- one board of A2 size;

- 216 die-cut counters;

- one rule book (8 pages);

- one scenario card;

- one player's aid card;

- one card with historical sketch.



IMPORTANT: Game doesn`t include a deck of cards, which players have to supply themselves.



Playing time: 1 - 4 hours.

Game is suitable for 2 players above 12 years old.



Main features of the system are:

1. To resolve all of the procedures, players use traditional deck of 52 cards. Thanks to that, cards played at the beginning of the game, influence the final result, as the probability curve is quite different compared to die rolls.



2. During turn, only units of one side can be activated and the initiative is alotted to a player randomly. Probability of having the initiative changes with each turn. It encourages prudence in players and forces them to plan their moves as effectively as only possible because it may be as well that during next turn there won`t be any chance to correct potential mistakes.



3. Random events are involved into a gameplay (like snipers, change of orders etc.) and they can turn the table on players, at the same time bringing the chaotic reality of a battlefield to life.



4. Small modifications to the basic rules allow for depiction of single vehicles and guns that served as an support to combatants.



Thanks to the simplicity of procedures, games that belong to the system are very well suited for players just beginning their adventure with boardgames. Experienced players should find also something to their liking, as they have to decide not only what to do but also how to do it.



